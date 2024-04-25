Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,251. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $250.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.56. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

About Sterling Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.