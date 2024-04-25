Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million.

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.68. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFBK. TheStreet cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

