Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 756.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,167 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,035 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0 %

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.