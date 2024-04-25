Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $236,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,062,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Teradyne Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.50 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

