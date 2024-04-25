HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Boosted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.16. 3,617,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

