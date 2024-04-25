Iradimed’s (IRMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Iradimed Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iradimed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Iradimed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

