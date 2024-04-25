iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Acas LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Acas LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,588,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

