iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17,259.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.12. 10,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.