JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,892 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,889,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,504,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 50.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,969,000 after acquiring an additional 768,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

