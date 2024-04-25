JMG Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,739,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $222.50. 19,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

