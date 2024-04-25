Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VIOO stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.