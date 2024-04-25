Larson Financial Group LLC Has $196,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 43,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

