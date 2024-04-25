Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CW opened at $252.64 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $261.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.03.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

