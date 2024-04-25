Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

LAD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.74. 60,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $206.69 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.90.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

