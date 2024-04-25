MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$18.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. Insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

