Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $65.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

