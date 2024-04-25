Mobeus Income & Growth VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

LON:MIX opened at GBX 55.01 ($0.68) on Thursday. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 58.50 ($0.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.69. The stock has a market cap of £90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,750.50 and a beta of 0.03.

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

