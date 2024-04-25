Monero Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $118.63 or 0.00187255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $41.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,353.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.52 or 0.00745856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00131053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00041175 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00103996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,428,245 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.