Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.9 %

NHTC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 12,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.