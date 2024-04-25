NVE (NVEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.
NVE Trading Up 0.9 %
NVEC traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,115. The company has a market capitalization of $391.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.
NVE Company Profile
