O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.19.

ORLY opened at $1,092.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,097.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,014.34. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $198,365,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

