Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

