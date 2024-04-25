Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,844 shares of company stock worth $3,933,734. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

