Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TARA stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

