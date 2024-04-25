Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issued By B. Riley

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

PLCE stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 80.3% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,999,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,849,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,380,354.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,097,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

