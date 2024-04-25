Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,206 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 441,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.45.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

