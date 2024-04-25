RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $101.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

