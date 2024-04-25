Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,995,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.82. 56,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

