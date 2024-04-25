Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after buying an additional 1,154,020 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

