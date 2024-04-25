Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

SF traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 229,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,983. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

