Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

