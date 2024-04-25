Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 75,909 Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBBK opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

