Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,961 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 47,517,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,953,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

