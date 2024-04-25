Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 6,988,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 29,137,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

