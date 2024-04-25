Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

TF traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,952. The stock has a market cap of C$626.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 7.72. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of C$29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7256214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TF shares. TD Securities raised Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

