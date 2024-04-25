Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Envista by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Envista by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Envista by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 203,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,507. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Envista

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.