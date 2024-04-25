Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $406.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,270. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.52.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

