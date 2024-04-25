Bfsg LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.66. 346,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

