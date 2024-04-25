Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $213.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Timberland Bancorp

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.