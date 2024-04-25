Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 301 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

APD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

