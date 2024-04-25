US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 189.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,213 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $53,581,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 273.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 737,381 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $18,555,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $12,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

NYSE USFD opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

