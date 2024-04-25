ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ATI by 73.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ATI Stock Up 0.2 %

ATI stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

