Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.79. 163,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

