Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,614,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.99. 44,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,685. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.