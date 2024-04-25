Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

