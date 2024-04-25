Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,500 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 252.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of VRT opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

