Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $520.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.62.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LII traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $462.96. The stock had a trading volume of 111,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $256.74 and a 52-week high of $501.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.32 and its 200 day moving average is $434.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,795,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lennox International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lennox International by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

