WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of WSFS Financial worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 164,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

