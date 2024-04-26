700 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 90.28.

ARM Trading Up 2.3 %

ARM stock opened at 100.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of 87.57. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

