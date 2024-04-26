Acuitas Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,073 Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVNW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,470. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $427.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

